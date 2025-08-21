'AITA for locking the bathroom door at work and making a customer pee themselves?'

He backed me at the time but later told me I should've been quicker bc they're threatening to complain to the owner. Coworkers are all over the place. Sara said I did nothing wrong, that's literally why there's a lock. Mark said customers always come first, and it's bad for business if someone leaves saying we made them piss themselves.

Another guy said 5 mins feels like forever when you're desperate. Later, I checked cameras with Sara and it was like 4 min 30 something, so I wasn't lying, but still. Now I feel kinda guilty because yeah it must've been humiliating for her, I wouldn't want that either.