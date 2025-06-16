'AITA for locking the bedroom door when my husband works? He thinks I'm hiding something.'

He started questioning me about why the door was locked and what I was hiding. I told him I wasn’t hiding anything, I just lock it when I’m in here and he’s working just in case. He doesn’t believe me and thinks I was hiding something because it was locked and I wasn’t there instantly to let him in. So AITA for locking the bedroom door while my husband works?

Impossible_Rain_4727 wrote:

NTA: Honestly, the idea that a woman who is home alone would lock an internal door is not strange.

Naturally, that is the last thing he can think of, as he has never experienced that feeling before.