'AITA for locking my roommate's cat out of my room at night?'

TL;DR: The cat will learn it's not his space. It will help to also keep your room closed during the day OP so his scent isn't in there making him feel like it's his room, and he doesn't feel invited in there at any point. I think you should get a doorknob that locks from outside as your roommate is very likely to let him in there when you're out.

I wouldn't trust her. If he scratches thump the floor and growl or say NO! very firmly and DO NOT GIVE IN. Cats will learn they have to push you x far to override your boundaries and you will undo all the work. It may also help to cover the bottom of your door in tin foil loosely (makes them hesitant to scratch it, if it doesn't work flat scrunch it a little), and play soft music to drown him out for your comfort.