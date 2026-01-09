'AITA for locking myself in my room to recover after taking care of my sick baby solo for 8 days?'

"AITAH for locking myself in my room to rest and recover after taking care of my sick baby solo for 8 days?"

My husband and I live states away from family and most friends. We both worked from home until I got laid off in November, right when we enrolled our 17 month old daughter in Montessori school.

Since we had become parents, my husband had yet to go on a fun trip so, when invited on a hunting trip with his buddies, I was more than supportive: go! connect with nature! get some guy time! I even went so far as to use my own credit card points to book the flight.

The trip was January 1st - 5th, meaning I’d be solo parenting completely until our daughter went back to school on the 5th. For my own sanity, I took advantage of our gym childcare every day except Sunday, where I took advantage of our church childcare.