"AITA for locking myself in my office when we have company?"

I 36 F took in my mother a few years ago after some medical issues. I never made her move out after, It works for us, she has her own bedroom and bathroom, we share other spaces and I work from home most of the time so I can look after her. My stepdad died about a decade ago and she was lonely. It made sense for us.

As mentioned I work from home most of the time and a lot of times i'm in some kind of teams meeting or call (yes even those that could be emails but thats not important). So I don't really have time for chitchat during office hours. My mom's sister aka my aunt tends to drop by unannounced to visit with my mom.