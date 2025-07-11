'AITA for locking myself in my office when we have company?'

I 36 F took in my mother a few years ago after some medical issues. I never made her move out after, It works for us, she has her own bedroom and bathroom, we share other spaces and I work from home most of the time so I can look after her. My stepdad died about a decade ago and she was lonely. It made sense for us.
As mentioned I work from home most of the time and a lot of times i'm in some kind of teams meeting or call (yes even those that could be emails but thats not important). So I don't really have time for chitchat during office hours. My mom's sister aka my aunt tends to drop by unannounced to visit with my mom.
Which I don't really mind, but she had a tendency to step into my office without knocking while i'm working and start talking to me about her neighbors sisters kid who did bla bla bla. I've more than once explained to her that I'm working and or I'm on a call and I can't really chat right now. But she just keeps talking like nothing happened.
Today she actually announced to my mom she was coming over. I reminded my mom to tell her I'm working and on calls and can't be disturbed and my mom agreed she would tell her not to bother me. But just to be safe I locked my office door so she couldn't walk in.
Despite my mom telling her, she came upstairs and tried to open the door, when it didn't open she started knocking and calling out hello it's me open up. I didn't respond at first as I was on a call with a client but she kept banging on the door so loudly I ended up having to put the client on hold. I told her without opening the door I was on a call and could not talk right now and my aunt left in a huff.
Now she's bombarding my mom with texts about how rude I was for locking myself in my office knowing I was having company. So AITA?
UteLawyer said:
NTA. You didn't have company. Your mother did, and it was while you were working. There's nothing to apologize for.
Allaboutbird said:
Of course NTA. Both your mom and aunt are being rude, irrational and entitled. It's your space - put your foot down and tell your mom that your aunt is not allowed to visit during working hours if she can't be respectful.
Rye_One_ said:
To make it clear that your house is also your workplace, advise your aunt that she has two choices. The first option is to respect that you are not available and not to be disturbed during your work hours. The second option is that your aunt is not allowed in the house uninvited, and your mother is not allowed to invite her in during work hours.
DarthEarlthepearl said:
NTA. People who do not work from home really don't understand what "work from home" means. It means WE ARE WORKING. I wouldn't walk onto your job site to talk to you, so you can't walk into my office to randomly talk to me. I may be projecting a little bit here :-)
CandylandCanada said:
NTA. Oof, time to send Auntie on a direct flight to Bluntland. "Auntie, I've tried, multiple times, to subtley convey to you that you are disturbing me. As you can't or won't understand, and have now progressed to hassling my mom, please allow me to lay it out for you. Do not stop by unannounced, ever.
When you are an invited guest in MY home, do NOT attempt to communicate with me while my office door is closed. If you can't follow these simple rules, and refrain from complaining to mom about them, then you will not be welcomed in MY home. My resolve is firm and should not be tested on this point."
Naive_Bug_1290 said:
Like the other comment said, YOU didnt have company, YOU were working. Not your problem the visitor cant regulate their emotions.
EmploymentOk1421 said:
NTA. It’s time to remind your mom that daytime company is her company. Thus it is her responsibility to keep them quietly entertained and out of your workspace. Otherwise mom will have to entertain auntie at night or outside of the house.
catskilkid said:
NTA. You have explained that you are at work and not to disturb her you, so the only rude person is your Aunt. You closed your door and locked it but that didn't work. Like a 4 yo at the bathroom door screaming Ma, Ma, Ma, Ma.......... Would you be rude to put a giant poster on the door."
Auntie, in case you have forgotten. DO NOT DISTURB ME I AM AT WORK." The only other thing to do is tell your mom that Auntie CAN NOT VISIT during work hours.