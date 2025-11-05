'AITA if I started locking our bedroom door in the mornings?'

This morning he sent our roomba into the bedroom when I was still sleeping, and the thing roared and banged around in there for an hour. Would I be the AH if I started locking the bedroom door after my husband gets up, so I can finish sleeping? There’s a second bathroom he can use (it’s the one he primarily uses anyway) so I wouldn’t be cutting him off from the only bathroom or anything.

This way I can finish sleeping without becoming irritated at him first thing in the morning, and he can stop wandering in for no reason (I don’t know if it’s just an ingrained habit at this point or if he really is trying to annoy me into getting up, but he hasn’t stopped despite me asking him to).