'Long-distance girlfriend has close male friend who likes her, I'm wondering what to do.' MAJOR UPDATE

There are many such cities, but sadly the one she lives in is not one of those where we have an office. I almost feel bad because they'd be such a great couple - I feel like I should just make it easy for her and let her be with that guy, be done with the long distance, let them be married in their city and have a happy life together.

With me, we have another 1-2 years of long distance to get through, and then we'd probably have to both move to another city to be together... We've talked a lot about it, we're both okay with that plan, we both can't wait to move in together, but when you take a step back it would just make so much more sense for them to be together instead.

I guess sometimes love does strange things. I don't know if I should bring this up to her at all, as I said, nothing bad is actually happening at the moment. I just want to avoid that in 1 year she suddenly has a change of heart and goes with him, and we all realize we lost 1 year of our lives.

And frankly if that happens the two of them would still be fine, but the biggest loser would be me, since I'd be all alone and I'd have to start everything over. The stupidest part is that this wouldn't be a question at all if we lived in the same city, because then she'd obviously spend all her time with me and she wouldn't have this enormous amount of time spent with this other guy.