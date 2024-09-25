'AITA for losing empathy for my postpartum wife?' 'It’s not possible for me to be sleep deprived.'

We often fight over this as I can’t attend to my parental duties because I desperately need to put money on the table which my wife can’t right now. I am under so much stress and don’t know who else to talk to as my wife’s problems are somehow always bigger. It’s like I’m not allowed to be human or express how I’m feeling at all. And I’ve begun to resent her too.

One evening when I came home from work, I had an injury on my arm and was worried about getting tetanus. I called a friend asking for advice while my wife overheard me and said something snarky. Telling me I’m useless because she has to rely on her mom right now when I should’ve been there.