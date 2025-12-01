This from the same man who used to wait outside my work just to see me when I was married. Now he says I’m a psycho because I’m financially dependent for two more weeks until my jobs start again.

By 11:30 he switched to “I can’t live without you.” No apology. Just love‑bombing. At midnight we talked on the phone. I said it was wrong he didn’t stop to check on me. He said I should apologize for being stupid. He said any guy would call me a crazy idiot.

I said, “Let’s ask AI.” He agreed but insisted on wording the question. He typed: “I had to jump from my boyfriend’s car and he didn’t even check to see if I was ok?” The AI responded with empathy, and he lost it, saying it was biased and wrong.

All I wanted was an apology.