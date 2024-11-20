Struggling single mom LOSES IT when roommate throws out her newborn's formula; 'She says I'm poisoning her.' AITA?

I grab my daughter who is still in her carseat and start going to my room where I can lock the door and my roommate grabbed the carseat handle and tried to yank my daughter away from me.

I yelled at her again to not touch my daughter and ended up locking us both in the room. After I calmed down a bit, I ended up calling my mom to see if I could borrow money to get my daughter more formula until I get paid next week.

I explained everything to my mom and I got angry all over again. My mom asked why did I yell at my roommate and I should have "kept my composure" better and said I get what I deserve if I end up homeless with my daughter lmao.