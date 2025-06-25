'AITA for losing my mind over my fiancé not helping out while I'm injured?' UPDATED 2X

sweetnstacked wrote:

It's so validating to hear you clearly spell out how his actions are treating you like a maid, regardless of his intent. And good for you for seeing through the weak excuses. Focus on that interview and getting your own space. You deserve so much better than being an afterthought in your own home.

OP responded:

Thank you, I'm done being treated like a second class citizen in my own home and I told him as much. He said he wasn't intending to do that but the fact is even if his intentions were perfect (which they weren't anyway) he was still treating me like trash. He even admitted that he knew that doing his own laundry first was him being lazy and not wanting to do mine. I'm done. My energy is going to myself now.