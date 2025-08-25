'AITA for losing my temper at my girlfriend over visiting my mom’s grave?' 'She CRIED.'

Before I got mad she suggested I could drop her at another station tomorrow thats closer to the cemetery. Logistically fine, I told her that. But the point wasn't the station or timing. The problem was I even had to push her about coming to my moms grave at all.

At that point I snapped. Told her it's disrespectful, felt like I don't matter, and out of frustration I even said f you. After that we just sat in silence. Later when we passed the airport she suddenly said she wants to get out there and take a train from there.

When she got out she cried and told me again she already gave a solution with the other station. I said the station was never the issue, it was how little I felt she cared. And honestly this isn't the first time.