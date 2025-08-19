'AITA for losing weight before my best friend’s wedding?'

Around this time, I start getting sick. I can barely eat. I have crippling pain anytime I do. I have no insurance (yes I’m American) so I have to tough it out & that means eating the minimum to stay alive.

I have rocketed up to a whopping 200lbs post baby & my illness(that I now know was just a pesky gallbladder that has since been removed) has brought me down to 143lbs in just 6 months.

I have also started working again & the only job I could land was a very physical one that required lots of OSHA training & a forklift certification so not only am I losing weight I am also getting sorta fit. I have not seen best friend for 6 months at this point because we’re both so busy.