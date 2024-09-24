Woman’s $50k lottery win sparks breakup when boyfriend demands $10k for his dog. AITA? + UPDATE

Happy_Philosophy_977
So, I (26F) won a decent amount in the lottery about $50k. Before I won, my boyfriend (29M) and I would always joke about how, if I ever hit it big, I’d "split it three ways" between me, him, and his dog, Baxter. Baxter is a golden retriever, and I love him, but I always thought it was, you know, just a joke.
Well, fast forward to me actually winning, and my boyfriend is now dead serious about wanting me to give "Baxter’s share" of the money. He insists I promised, and that Baxter deserves $10k in a "dog trust fund" for future vet bills, toys, and "whatever he needs." I told him that’s ridiculousBaxter’s a dog and doesn’t need a trust fund.
Now, my boyfriend is calling me selfish and saying I went back on my word. He says it's not about the dog, it’s about me not keeping promises and that it shows I don’t take our relationship seriously. (But like, seriously? Over a dog??)
Here’s where it gets weird: I actually did buy Baxter a pretty fancy dog bed and some expensive treats with part of the winnings, but my boyfriend is saying that doesn’t count because it wasn’t part of the "official" $10k I supposedly promised. He even brought up going to a lawyer to set up the dog trust fund to "make it official."
I feel like I’m in the Twilight Zone. AITA for not giving a literal dog a chunk of my lottery winnings, even though I might’ve jokingly promised? Or is this whole thing just absurd?
Left_Science2483
I would not give ANYTHING to this mf after that stupid manipulation he tried to pull to get more money from you 💀 gurl, tell him and his dog to pound sand, I beg of you.
Happy_Philosophy_977 (OP)
Right?! It’s wild to me that he thinks this is normal behavior. I never expected to be in a relationship where I’d have to defend myself against a dog trust fund...TF Honestly, I’m so pissed right now and seriously thinking about breaking up with him. I love Baxter, but I didn’t sign up to be a doggie bank!
Longjumping-Lab-1916
Yeah money can do funny things to people. Keep all the money yourself and dump this a$$hat. NTA.
Happy_Philosophy_977 (OP)
for sure! i'm so disgusted... might break up thought about this a while ago but i think im going to make it reality tmmrw or maybe today... (sad) but gotta focus on the better things in life.
atreethatownsitself
You realize he just wants to take 2/3 of your lottery winnings right? No chance that money is staying for the dog long term.
Happy_Philosophy_977
So, after thinking it over, I (26F) finally confronted my boyfriend (29M) about this whole absurd situation with the dog trust fund. I told him straight up that while I love Baxter, giving $10k to a dog is beyond ridiculous, and I can't believe it's turned into such a major issue in our relationship.
His reaction? He doubled down. He kept going on about how it's "not about the money" (even though it's clearly all about the money) and that this is really about trust and me "not keeping promises." He even said that if I can’t keep this "promise" (again, about a DOG), how can he trust me to keep my word on bigger things?
At that point, I just couldn't take it anymore. I told him that this whole situation has raised huge red flags, and after two years together, I can’t believe he’s acting like this.
I told him flat out that we’re ending our relationship because his priorities seem completely out of whack. If he's this unreasonable over something so absurd, I can't imagine dealing with more serious issues down the road.
Instead of reflecting on what I said, he got defensive and accused me of breaking trust. I’m honestly floored by how this has spiraled, but I feel like this breakup was inevitable with how he's been acting. AITA for ending a two year relationship over a dog trust fund, or is this as insane as it feels? 😔
dragonlover1779
Please tell me you didn’t give him any of your winnings.
Edit** OP says she DID NOT give the bf any money. Good for her she deserves so much better! Congrats on the win as well.
LadyEclectca
In the other post she said she paid for a dog bed and (some accessories maybe?), but he didn’t count that amount and still wanted the full $10K.
hotxlena
If he’s prioritizing a dog trust fund over your relationship, that’s a pretty massive red flag. Breaking up over this just shows you’re not willing to waste time on someone whose values are so off. Trust your instincts—this isn’t just about the dog. NTA.
delinaX
Tell me you didn't give him your money. I applaud you for not laughing while breaking up cause this is gonna be a great story in the future. "why did you and ex break up?" "well you see it all trusted with the dog trust fund."
Prideandprejudice1
Did anyone have “I broke up with my boyfriend because he wanted a doggy trust fund” on their bingo card because I certainly did not!
Apprehensive_Try7137
NTA on the last post and NTA now. This guy is nuts.
Alert-Disaster-4906
Let him have his 'trust issues'. He can sort them out with someone else. Enjoy YOUR winnings girl!
Queenofthekuniverse
Let’s face it, if she split it 3 ways, the (hopefully soon to be ex) boyfriend would get 2/3rds of her winnings. NOPE! NEXT!!!