'AITA for lying about my income to avoid rent?' 'I've gained thousands in credit card debt.'

NTA and everyone saying you are for "lying about your income" is missing the goddamn point. Because if I'm understanding correctly, your parents started gradually increasing your rent until it was double what you were first paying and well beyond what market value would be for a single bedroom?

And didn't even give you any leniency when you were unemployed, they were totally cool with you racking up thousands in debt?! OP is being financially exploited by their own damn parents. They NEED to lie about their current income in order to ever afford to move out, otherwise they're just at risk of another price hike.

Ok_Objective8366 said: