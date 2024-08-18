'AITA for lying to my coworkers that I moved far away so I wouldn't have to give them a ride home anymore?'

But a few weeks ago I went on a three week trip to Japan and I have no idea how these people have been getting home. First day I come back, me and this other girl clock out and we're walking to the door and she asks "do you remember where I live?" and I said "what??" and she's like "can you drive me home?"

and I just flat out lied and said I moved forty minutes away and I need to go home. she was SHOCKED I said no and started calling everyone she knew and nobody got her. and then begged me to drive her home saying it's only 10 minutes away. I had to drive her home. No gas money compensation. nothing.