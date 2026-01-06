'AITA for being mad at my friend for constantly working while we hang out?'

This irritates me to no end, I ask him to hang out to do stuff with him or talk, not watch him scroll on the phone and make deals. He has a instagram where he post cards and I understand that people make offers on cards he posted and he can't really wait to respond, but most of our hang out time is spent with him on his phone. Even when he asks me to hang out he does the same thing.

Sometimes it doesn't even have to be work related. I got a pc recently and asked for some help building it. He felt the need to have our local football teams championship game pulled up on his phone the entire time and often ignored me or got distracted by it which made the process really slow and we didn't finish it that night.