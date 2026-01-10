'AITA for getting mad at my husband about his dead ex-girlfriend?'

That he doesn’t really talk about her to me because ‘it doesn’t matter’ but that he still has nightmares about his heartbreak. Then he said something along the lines of ‘What can you do when the love of your life says she doesn’t love you like that anymore? Nothing. You can’t do nothing, just go find the next best thing’.

It stung when he said that because he made it seem like I was just someone he married because he couldn’t marry her or be with her. Since then, I haven’t talked to him as I feel hurt that even after being married, he called another woman the love of his life.