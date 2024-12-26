'AITA for being mad my BF left me by myself to go skateboarding on Christmas Eve?'

My (26F) boyfriend (26F) loves to go skateboarding. I support this hobby wholeheartedly and have never kept him from it. He has a lot of energy and loves to keep busy, and his abusive ex used to not allow him to go out. So I made a promise to never be that way and it’s never been a problem until today.
Today we are celebrating Christmas together, as every other day this week we have other plans. This morning we went to breakfast, went last minute stocking shopping, then exchanged gifts.
Afterwards we spent a few hours on the couch doing individual activities (I was crocheting, he was watching tiktoks). He says he’s going to go skateboarding with his friends soon. First, I say that’s not a great idea because he hurt his ankle pretty badly yesterday. He says he will just hang out.
I say that I won’t tell him he can’t, but that’d I’d prefer he didn’t and this time together means a lot to me. He chose to go out with friends. I told him this hurts my feelings a lot because he can go whenever he pleases, and I’m just asking for one day. He says “we’ve spent all day together.”
We’ve spent from breakfast until 3pm together. He then begins using things against me, saying that we went to my favorite breakfast place, and the gifts he bought me.
He also mentioned his friend’s wife and said, “do you think ____ feels this way about him going skating?” He tossed a package into my lap and said “here’s your last present since I’m so inconsiderate.”
As he was walking out of the door I told him to just stay out for a while because I can’t be around him when he is like this. I genuinely don’t know what to make of this. I’m just laying in bed trying to figure out where to go from here. Am I being inconsiderate and controlling?
EDIT TO ADD: He has told me on multiple occasions that his favorite way to spend time with each other is parallel play. In fact he frequently turns down requests to play a game together in favor of watching tiktoks on his phone. This is not my ideal way of spending time, and there were more plans for later that evening.