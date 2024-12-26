'AITA for being mad my BF left me by myself to go skateboarding on Christmas Eve?'

"AITA My (26F) boyfriend (26M) left my by myself to go skateboarding on Christmas Eve?"

My (26F) boyfriend (26F) loves to go skateboarding. I support this hobby wholeheartedly and have never kept him from it. He has a lot of energy and loves to keep busy, and his abusive ex used to not allow him to go out. So I made a promise to never be that way and it’s never been a problem until today.

Today we are celebrating Christmas together, as every other day this week we have other plans. This morning we went to breakfast, went last minute stocking shopping, then exchanged gifts.