Bride asks if she's wrong to be mad brother skipped wedding for birth of his daughter.

Wanting your family to attend your wedding is normal. Expecting them to miss the birth of their child to attend your wedding on the other hand...

Reddit user u/throwaway22181702 was livid that her brother missed her wedding day because he wanted to witness his daughter's birth instead.

Now, she's asking the internet, "AITA (Am I The A**hole) for being upset that my brother bailed on my wedding last minute?"

She writes:

Me (29F) and my husband Rick (40M) got married last week. My brother Jack (33M) was supposed to be a groomsman and everything was set and arranged.

Background: Jack had a ONS with a girl Amanda, she contacted him saying she was pregnant. Me/our family tried to discourage him from staying in touch with her in case this was all a scam, but he didn't listen to a word (he never does) and was okay with all this.