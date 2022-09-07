Someecards Logo
Bride asks if she's wrong to be mad brother skipped wedding for birth of his daughter.

Missy Baker
Sep 7, 2022 | 7:22 PM
Wanting your family to attend your wedding is normal. Expecting them to miss the birth of their child to attend your wedding on the other hand...

Reddit user u/throwaway22181702 was livid that her brother missed her wedding day because he wanted to witness his daughter's birth instead.

Now, she's asking the internet, "AITA (Am I The A**hole) for being upset that my brother bailed on my wedding last minute?"

She writes:

Me (29F) and my husband Rick (40M) got married last week. My brother Jack (33M) was supposed to be a groomsman and everything was set and arranged.

Background: Jack had a ONS with a girl Amanda, she contacted him saying she was pregnant. Me/our family tried to discourage him from staying in touch with her in case this was all a scam, but he didn't listen to a word (he never does) and was okay with all this.

I haven't met Amanda but our parents have, and mom said that she was cold and didn't talk much. There was a paternity test done and Jack is the dad.

