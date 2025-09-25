'AITA for being mad my husband refused to turn on AC and made me suffer in a hot car?'

Well fast forward to yesterday when we got into an argument and he finally let it slip that he didn’t care I suffered on that car ride because he though I was exaggerating my heat exhaustion to “get my way” and have the AC on.

He always maintained that the windows down was a fuel economy thing but last night he told me that was a lie and he only did it bc he dug his heels in and couldn’t let me get my way. So I got to suffer for his pride. Am I wrong for being mad and feeling betrayed?

My best friend says that this is mistreatment and he crossed a line. I thought she might be overreacting a bit but the more I think about it the more upset I get.

Any feedback would be lovely.