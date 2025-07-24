'AITA for being mad at my wife saying breaking up with her ex was 'one of her biggest regrets?' UPDATED 2X

"AITA for being mad at my wife saying breaking up with her ex was 'one of her biggest regrets' to friend who is dating him?"

It's pretty much just the title.... The other day, one of my wife's friend was talking to her about a guy she was dating. It just happened to be my wife's ex.

The convo went to the friend having some doubts about the guy. My wife said this and I quote. "He is the sweetest and most wonderful guy. Breaking up with him is one of my biggest regrets"

And my immediate response was "Excuse me?" And it took my wife too long to catch on. She was like "What?' And it took her a while to process what she said. I told her never mind for now, and let her finish the convo with her friend. Granted, her friend left pretty soon after that.