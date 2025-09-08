'I made my 11-year-old daughter cry during Dungeons & Dragons.' AITA? 'My wife is still mad.'

The girl will be freed on the condition that 2 of her companions are sacrificed or her life alone to be sacrificed. They attempt a variety of methods to try to break the trap. Her companions range from efforts to break it, to resignation to be the one to sacrifice. These are characters I have been playing for my daughter for years and she has grown to love them.

My daughter starts quietly sobbing as she realizes there isn't anything her character can do. My wife sees and hears all of this. I let her (11) feel the range of emotions as she is in what seems to be an impossible situation.