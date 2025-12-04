"AITA? I made a big deal out of the 'ladies first' mentality at my kids school."

So I (32F) have two kids in elementary school, one in sixth grade and another in second. My youngest has been mentioning to me that at various line up times, the period where children have to line up to transition from one room to the next or during lunch time, that the teachers require all the girls to go first while the boys wait.

I’m not sure if this is a new rule of sorts or if my older child never mentioned it as I’ve only heard of it this school heat so far, but I don’t like it. I’m being told that in the lunch line the boys have to wait while the girls all go grab their food first, then they can go. At recess, the line is all girls and then boys after.