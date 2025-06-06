'I feel like I made a mistake by marrying my wife. I also feel like a hypocrite because I changed.' MAJOR UPDATE

See, I always knew that taking care of the baby was hard work, but my mind was only able to rationalize that my workload was harder. I knew it was irrational and it was akin to complaining that I had 5 finals to study for vs having 4 finals to study for. No matter what, it's a lot of studying.

I think it would be a good idea to bring up what you wrote about in therapy with her. I've been coming home earlier each day and for the first time in a long time, I was able to see her in her yoga pants and a pony tail while trying to care for a screaming baby. You're right though, I do need to work on this part of myself and my relationship.