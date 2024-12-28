"AITA for making my mom cry after telling her what I thought of her husband?"

I (28F) have never liked my stepfather (60 something). They got married when I was already 18. He is the type of privileged guy who looks down on wait staff and thinks refugees should just “work harder” if they want to make it. Typical entitled prick. Since the beginning he has never made any effort to get to know me.

Despite that, sometimes he would try and jokingly roast me the way my siblings do to each other. But we do that because we’re close - but he’s seriously never even done as much as ask me how my day went so I don’t know why he’d do that. I am close to my mother so I’m largely civil. Sometimes I roll my eyes in his face though. I hate him.