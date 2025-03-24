Maid of Honor drops out the wedding after bride switches venues, 'it's a 5 hour drive.' AITA?

"AITA for refusing to pay for my friend's wedding after she changed the venue?"

So, my (28F) best friend "Lily" (29F) has been planning her wedding for over a year. Initially, it was going to be a small, intimate ceremony at a local park with just close friends and family. She asked me to be her maid of honor, which I was thrilled about.

Everything was going smoothly until a month ago when Lily told me that she and her fiancé had decided to change the venue. Apparently, they got an offer for a grand, extravagant venue that was "too good to pass up," and they were going to invite over 200 people, including distant relatives and some of their fiancé's work colleagues. The problem is, the new venue is out of town, about a 5-hour drive away.