Maid of honor fails at duties after warning the bride, 'she set me up.' AITA?

harleycaprice said:

Nta. You did exactly what the bride asked you to do. She knew you couldn’t do anything more. I doubt she was upset until everyone else started saying you were wrong.

RobinFarmwoman said:

NTA. You did exactly what she asked you to do. You explained your limitations. You offered to drop out if she was not happy with your role. You acted like an adult, in other words.

Tell your mother to stand down. There is no way at all to know what the "Standard Duties" are for an MOH these days. There are so many different cultures, so many different budgets, and so many different styles of weddings. Every wedding is unique, as every couple is. So the only way to know what they want you to do is for them to talk to you about it.