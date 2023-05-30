Someecards Logo
Maid of Honor shares horror story of 'complete and total monster' bridezilla.

Taylor Brown
May 30, 2023 | 1:28 PM
While it might seem like your otherwise completely normal friend would never turn into a greedy and spoiled demon just because they're getting married, it can be hard to predict...

While most weddings run relatively smoothly, it's impossible to bring two sides of a family and all of their loved ones together for a once-in-a-lifetime, incredibly expensive event without a bit of drama. So, when a frustrated Maid of Honor decided to vent to gloriously petty 'Wedding Shaming' group of Reddit as a warning to future bridesmaids out there, people were eager to hear to juicy wedding gossip.

Dear Fellow Maids of Honor to Bridezillas...

You’re not alone! Last October, I was the MOH in one of my best friends of over 10 years’ wedding. During the last 5 mo before it, I witnessed her transform into a complete and total monster.

For context, I have been a bridesmaid in 4 weddings including this one and most were VERY lovely experiences that brought me closer to the bride, so this felt like a markedly different experience. Here are only some of the deets of this absolute dooooozy of horrible, entitled bridezilla behavior:

