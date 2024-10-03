'AITA for refusing to make dinner for my BF because of what he does for work?'

This pisses him off and he starts calling me silly a lot of times silly girl, silly socialist, silly whatever else. This really pisses me off and at one point I say "If you call me silly one more time you can forget about dinner" and this big grin creeps over his face and he says "Don't be silly."

So I stop making dinner and leave it all to him (he isn't amazing at cooking) and over the not particularly great meal he tells me that I have to make dinner because he has a real job and I'm just a silly student and he pays for a larger portion of the rent. I'm still refusing to make the dinner (though I'm still doing breakfast because he is hopeless at eggs).