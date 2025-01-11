'AITA for not working with the father of my children to make his and his wife's relationship with the kids better?'

There was some back and forth regarding that because every time he'd progress to every other weekend they would be back to their old ways and trying to influence the kids to call her mommy and attempting to essentially steal the kids from me. By the time the twins were 7 he was back to 50% custody. But the twins relationship with them was not good.

This has been a problem for two years now and he has told me about it via email a few times. But has asked me for help lately. My ex complains that the kids are rejecting them and especially rejecting his wife.