'AITA for telling my wife that if I waited for her to make memories with our son, we wouldn't have any?' UPDATED

NTA. Your kid cannot go into stasis until your partner magically has time. Literally nothing works that way. The things you do now are the childhood memories your child is going to have.

My ex was super checked out on the kids until we divorced. It was like he kind of realized that he wasn't being that bad, because if he was that bad, I would leave, and me saying I was leaving upended his denial.

(This got my career moving again and now I do sometimes have to say no to my kids because of work, but I try to create time for them around work obligations, AND their dad is now available.) There is no guarantee it works that way for everyone.