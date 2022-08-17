Makeup artist asks if she's wrong for refusing to full makeup on 'cheap' bride.

Weddings are a billion-dollar industry. It's common for couples to spend thousands of dollars to have the wedding day of their dreams, however, that doesn't stop people from trying to cut corners.

Reddit user u/aitabride8 is a makeup artist who knows this all too well. She clearly states her prices for bridal make-up on her website, but recently a budget-conscious bride booked the casual everyday package for her wedding. The bride succeed in saving some coin, but she didn't like the results of this cheaper makeup look and went online to complain.

Now, this makeup artist is asking the internet, "AITA (Am I The A**hole) for not doing bridal makeup for a bride who booked me for a casual makeup look?"

She writes:

I(43f) have been a makeup artist for about 15 years, prior I was a model. I have a range of makeup options I offer each with its own set of products and price point.