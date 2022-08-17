Makeup artist asks if she's wrong for refusing to full makeup on 'cheap' bride.

Reddit user u/aitabride8 is a makeup artist who knows this all too well. She clearly states her prices for bridal make-up on her website, but recently a budget-conscious bride booked the casual everyday package for her wedding. The bride succeed in saving some coin, but she didn't like the results of this cheaper makeup look and went online to complain.
She writes:
I(43f) have been a makeup artist for about 15 years, prior I was a model. I have a range of makeup options I offer each with its own set of products and price point.
Packages range from casual every day (think no-makeup makeup) at around $50-90 (depending on whether they want brow tint and lashes/eyeliner) to Full Glam (think model make up designed to survive hot lights, sweat, clothing changes, etc) which is around $450 and includes me sticking around to do touch-ups for 2ish hrs after the initial application.