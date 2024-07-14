Mom’s breastfeeding sparks argument with brother’s GF at 4th of July cookout. AITA?

Born_Archer_9113

I didn't know how to title this. I apologize. My son is eleven months old and 97th percentile for height. He is a big baby (currently 36in tall - or about the size of your average 2.5yo) and in 3T clothing.

However, despite him being so big, he is still just a baby and most of his nutrition ia still from breast milk. For the 4th of July we had a big family cookout and my brother invited his girlfriend.

I live out of state and I didn't want my flights to be too close together so I'm staying for a bit longer.

My brother and his girlfriend are doing the same thing.