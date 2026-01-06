'AITA for making an autistic kid cry and leave the movie theater after he kept kicking my seat?'

Well that boy started crying very loudly. I would say he was around the age 10. Looked slightly older than my oldest. Now everyone in the theatre is looking at us, not just people around us. The mom tried to calm the boy down saying they are going to find a new place to sit.

As they are leaving she is apologizing saying he is autistic. They get up and are making their way through one of the closer aisles to the screen when the boy says he hates sitting so close and it hurts his neck.