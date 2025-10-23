'AITA for making my boyfriend go to work?'

For context in my young 20s my friends and I would go out on the weekends and have more than a few too many. I have gotten home, slept for an hour and gone to work. I have gone home, changed my clothes and gone to work. Even at that age I never once missed work because I'd been partying the night before.

It's one thing to call in sick when you are sick. It's another thing to call in sick because you acted like an ahole the night before and are paying the price. He is 33. If he were going to outgrow this he would have done it already.