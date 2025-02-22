'AITA for making my daughter put her feminine hygiene items back after she publicly disrespected me?'

I am a 43 year old mother of a 25 year old daughter who still lives at home with me and my 56 year old husband (her biological father). For the longest time she has developed a nasty attitude towards me starting around the age she began puberty. I thought it was a phase but it continued on into her adulthood. My daughter dropped out of university to do drugs, party and be promiscuous.

I have tried to seek help for and have tried to supported her to the best of my abilities. I truly love her but she is so mean to me. My husband lets my daughter get away with all sorts of things. She is allowed to break curfew. She can talk back to me whenever I ask a simple request. Basically my husband rewards her behavior and I am sick of it. My daughter has never had a job in her whole entire life.