'AITA for making my fiancé choose between his brother and me?'

And that's not the kind of marriage that I want. I understood he would never defend me or our future kids against his family if it ever came to it. He would always listen to them first, me second, even if I was his new chosen family. All that previous conversation was through Facetime.

When I was filling the new apartment application, it dawned on me that maybe it was time to break up if he couldn't take my needs and wants seriously. So I decided to break up with him over text. Same as him, I also didn't expect it, I thought I couldn't, but i did. I broke up with him.