'AITA for making my fiancé's daughter's eating habits a dealbreaker?'

She ate all her chicken and picked at the grains of rice to avoid eating any carrots or green beans. Her dad didn't say much other than suggested she try to eat some vegetables, to which she simply refused to and he didn't push the issue. He told her no dessert if she didn't try to eat her vegetables and when her fortune cookie came, he didn't stop her from eating it or taking her lollipop home.

It was frustrating to say the least to watch him not address what she was doing and at least require her to eat some of her vegetables. Last night it all got to me and this morning when we talked about it, I told him that his lack of serious effort in trying to modify and improve his daughters eating habits are a dealbreaker for me...