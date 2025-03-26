'AITA for still making fun of my wife’s best friend years after she tried to blow up our wedding over a false cheating accusation?'

Meanwhile, Mark and Lucas had gotten a very different story from the girl’s friends. They were told I tried to cheat. Mark, being Mark, believed them and called to say I wasn’t ready for marriage.

He even threatened to tell Samantha if I didn’t. I told him I already had. He called her anyway, trying to “break the news,” only for Samantha to stop him mid-sentence and say, “Yeah, he already told me. And you realize that if this happened to a woman, you’d call it assault, right?” Mark awkwardly agreed.

Well, that was the end of him being in the wedding party. Lucas, once he got the full story, realized the truth and stayed on as a groomsman. Now here is where Tara swoops in.