"AITA for making my husband solo parent for 30 minutes a day?"

The only thing I ask is for him to watch the kids and keep them out of the kitchen for 20-30 mins while I get dinner ready for us all. It’s always a struggle for him, and I know he’s tired after working all day too, but I really need to be able keep them out so they’re safe and I can get it done.

He usually asks for help, when one is fussing or he has to go to the bathroom or whatever. Tonight, I was in the middle of cooking, hands dirty, stove and oven on, and he asked if I could help change one of the kids while he held the other cause he was being fussy.