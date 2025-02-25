'AITA for making my husband’s family leave after they showed up with an extra guest?'

ConvivialKat

You have a husband problem. He should have been the one to step forward and say, "We told you not to bring an extra guest." This will eventually blow over, but you should never again have a dinner party for his family. And, be extremely careful about attending any meals they prepare. NTA.

WorthAd3223

It turns out that when you say no to someone and establish boundaries they need to respect that. If they can't respect that, they're disrespectful twats. Perhaps ask you MIL why she thought it was okay to bring the aunt along when you had clearly said no? Don't accept "oh it's just one extra plate" or "we can squeeze in." No, why did you think it was okay to bring her when I said no? Direct and necessary.