'AITA for making my MIL return a gift she bought for my 6-year-old?' 'Grandparents shouldn't promote this.'

I don't anticipate that they'd ever let her wear these outside of the house and this is something that would exclusively be for pretend dress-up play at home, but I got pretty upset as I don't believe this is an appropriate gift for a 6 year old at all.

I discussed my concerns with my husband, who promptly reached out to his mother to tell her she needed to return the bellies. Now MIL is upset because she was "just trying to do something nice" and thinks we're being harsh. My daughter is also upset as this is a gift she was looking forward to receiving.

I understand that my daughter has a fascination with pregnancy (which, for the record, I've always thought was strange and have not encouraged), but I don't think her grandparents should necessarily be promoting this interest.