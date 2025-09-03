Bride's MIL wanted to cause drama, so they hid her real dress and let her face the consequences.

"Making mother of the groom wear the white dress she brought."

I was in a wedding 6 months ago where the groom's mom was a piece of work. She would cause problems before or at every wedding event and ruin it for the bride, but act like nothing was wrong. For example, when it came to wedding dress shopping, the bride wanted a dress from this very specific designer who had a boutique in her home town.

We made an appointment where MIL was invited but in the beginning while we were all wondering around the store looking at dresses for the bride, MIL pulled a bunch of bridesmaids dresses and just began trying them on in the dressing room reserved for the bride. She kept coming out like she was the bride, asking us all for our opinions on the mother of the groom dresses she picked.