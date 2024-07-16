'AITA for making my boyfriend lunch for work?' 'I know it isn't a glamorous gift.'

He became extremely pissed off, telling me that he didn’t even eat lunch week because his teeth were bothering him, and so because I didn’t remember he was even more mad.

He than went on a whole rant, making rude comments at me, demeaning my gift, and saying I don’t listen to him when I talk. While I was just trying to be helpful, and can’t remember everything he says to me! I also didn’t just get him a lunchbox, I got him other things he wanted. AITA?

Here's what top commenters had to say about this one:

Artistic_Tough5005 said:

NTA Your bf sounds like an ungrateful jerk! What did he want instead of a lunchbox( very thoughtful gift)?

PrincessBuzzkill said: