'AITA for making my ex look like a creep 20 years after the breakup?'

I told him, not my monkey, not my circus. Then blocked him. BUT I JUST HAD TO KNOW WHAT HAS HAPPENED. So I contacted the mutual, who was more than happy to tell me the tea.

Evidently, the ex had told everyone I had broken his heart by cheating on him. He had milked the story for sympathy. He even made the story part of the lore behind getting with his wife. How she was the kind hearted soul who proved to him not all women were backstabbing cheaters.

She got a DM from his mom who is one of her in-laws (evidently she married his brother a decade ago). She told her the truth. The call, his behavior, him explaining that my mom’s diagnosis was just too much drama.