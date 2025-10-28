'AITA for making my fiancé choose between his brother and me, and break up with him when he chose his brother?'

But he never did. It hurt me so much that he didn't consider me in what I think is a big decision, especially since we were also going to help him financially for a while until he could work and help us with a little bit of rent.

So I tried to not make a big deal out of the situation, let him sleep on the sofa because we were still in the 1 bedroom apartment, and welcomed him with open arms because I would've wanted someone to help me the same way when I moved to the US.

Fast forward to the present, he's still living with us after 2 and a half years, and my sister 19(F) is now also living with us. We are now living in a 3 bedroom apartment because of it.