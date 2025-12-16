'AITA for making my FIL explain his 'joke' about me being dumb until he got embarrassed and left?'

He proposed last year and 4 months ago we found out I'm pregnant. We told his family right away. His siblings were happy but his mom pulled me aside and asked if I was "sure" I was ready to be a mother without a degree. I was like??? Yes??? She gave me this whole speech about how she just wants to make sure I can "provide intellectually" for the baby.

Last weekend we were at his parents house with family and friends talking about baby stuff. We were joking about what traits the baby might get. My FIL said something about how his whole family is really good at math and all his kids got that gene. Then he goes "But how do we know if the baby will be smart? Could go either way" and looks at me. Him and his brothers started laughing.