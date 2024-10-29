'AITA for making my husband change gyms because his female gym buddies flirt with him?' UPDATED 3X

He says that everything was strictly platonic, and he told himself that as long as he kept his distance, he is not doing anything wrong. They did message back and forth on Snap (that Melissa taught him how to use), but there was nothing flirty. It was more about how life was going on, Melissa complaining about stuff, etc. He feels guilty that he should have told me, but he felt that he was just being friendly.

One day, after the gym, he was waiting for Melissa to come out of the gym so that they can get some coffee. He messaged Melissa to hurry, and he send him a nude selfie from the locker room. He was shocked and as soon as Melissa came out, he told her that it was inappropriate and never do it again. He deleted Snap and stopped hanging out with her alone.