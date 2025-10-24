'AITA for making my husband cut off his sister after she threatened to put a hex on us?'

Then I found out my husband had reached out to her and talked to her about our marriage problems behind my back. Before I even had a chance to ask him about it, she started sending me long angry messages accusing me of ridiculous things. She called me lazy, said I abandon my child to go work, and that I care more about myself than my family.

Then it escalated. She said, “I’m not scared to go to jail bitch, I’ll show up in your state.” Her last message before I blocked her said, “If your marriage goes downhill remember me because I do witchcraft and I’ll use it on your family.”